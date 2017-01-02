Beginners to skiing, snowboarding can find lots of help

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - There's no excuse: Beginners to skiing and snowboarding can find plenty of help at many New Hampshire ski areas this winter.

Many ski areas are offering a $39 lift, lesson and rentals beginner package for downhill skiing and riding, and a $19 trail pass, lesson and rentals beginner package at cross-country ski areas throughout January.

Reservations are needed. Participating ski areas can be found at www.skinh.com/learn/january-learn-to-ski-snowboard-month.

Ski areas also are offering package deals on skiing and riding with season-long discounts. They can be found at www.skinh.com/deals/Learn-to-Deals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.