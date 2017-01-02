Burlington Diocese Bishop Coyne on the 'Year of Creation'

June had seven more inches of rain then the average and it did not help farmers get their crops to grow. The Agency of Agriculture wants those farmers to document the damages and send the information to them. "We saw about 80% of our crop go under water some was in about 4 ft of water," said Nicole Burke of Golden Well Farm in New Heaven The farm has rows of fruits and vegetables that look delicious and ready to eat, but you can't, because of the flooding. "The...
The Agency of Agriculture wants those farmers to document the damages and send the information to them.
An 83-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
An 83-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
One person is dead following a crash on Route 7.
One person is dead following a crash on Route 7.
South Burlington police say it happened at about 5:20 p.m. Friday on Kimball Avenue.
South Burlington police say it happened at about 5:20 p.m. Friday on Kimball Avenue.
Police say he was driving recklessly and drove off the road before he crashed.
Police say he was driving recklessly and drove off the road before he crashed.
Can you face criminal charges for something you post on Facebook? A police chief in southern Vermont is going after a Connecticut man for causing false public alarm.
Can you face criminal charges for something you post on Facebook? A police chief in southern Vermont is going after a Connecticut man for causing false public alarm.
The man in charge of Vermont's child protection system is speaking publicly for the first time after a foster child drowned earlier this week.
The man in charge of Vermont's child protection system is speaking publicly for the first time after a foster child drowned earlier this week.
A Bridgewater man is accused of a stabbing just hours after being released from jail.
A Vermont man is accused of a stabbing just hours after being released from jail.