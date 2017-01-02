Burlington Diocese Bishop Coyne on the 'Year of Creation'

What does the pope's grand vision of a "Year of Creation" mean for people of faith in our region? Eva McKend sat down with Burlington Diocese Bishop Christopher Coyne to ask him just that.

“All of our Catholic school children are going to be encouraged to participate in a daylong service to creation, to the environment, to the different projects they can do. We are going to be teaching this throughout the course of the year in our Catholic schools but also in our parishes and our religious ed programs,” said Coyne.

The bishop says the spirit of the year will also involve including people who are generally concerned about the state of the environment into the fold. He tells me they don't necessarily have to be Catholic. The movement is about bringing people of conscience together to care about the planet.

WCAX also asked him about his active social media use. He said he's just following the teachings of the bible to go out and spread the good news.