BED: Computer virus never jeopardized grid

U.S. Government officials have been notified of new cases of attempted, or potentially successful, cyber intrusions. But as the investigation into a high-profile Vermont case continues, its extent and intent remain unclear.

The power remains on for Burlington Electric's Customers. That's because the storm its administrators are dealing with doesn't bring freezing rain, snow, wind, or thunder and lightning. They're dealing with the third day of a media fire-storm. "This is certainly a story that's been overblown by national media due to an erroneous report coming out of Washington," said Neale Lunderville, Burlington Electric Department's General Manager.

The utility identified suspicious computer activity Friday. Pieces of computer code that federal investigators suggested could be tied to Russian hacking efforts one day earlier.

The story itself went viral when The Washington Post initially reported that the bug granted Russian intelligence access to the U.S. power grid at large. Lunderville says that's not the case. The malware infected one computer not connected to the grid, and spread no further. "This is not inconsistent with when your own laptop or computer at home says, 'Uh, I have a virus,'" Lunderville said.

Lunderville says they believe the computer became infected when an employee visited Yahoo, not from a targeted strike.

As for whether Russia is behind the attack? "That's way outside my pay grade," Lunderville said.

"There's nothing that says this is definitely Russian, this is definitely Chinese. This is definitely a lone-wolf dude in a basement," said Jeremy Hansen, who teaches Cyber Security courses at Norwich University. He says its entirely possible that Russian Hackers could have used the machine as a jumping off point, but he says there's no evidence of that. "And it's just as likely that somebody clicked on a bad link somewhere and bad stuff got in -- happens to everybody," he said.

Some of the malware found at BED has similar coding to that allegedly used by Russian hackers to break into the email accounts of high-profile politicians, but Hansen says the evidence in that case -- and that tying this case to that one -- is pretty weak. "I don't think they've made the case," he said. But he says that could be because the best evidence could be classified.

A team of Department of Homeland Security analysts are working to determine if Russian hackers successfully breached Vermont's system. So far investigators have not been able to determine the intent of the Vermont incident, and there are no indications the power grid is compromised.



