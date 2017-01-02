Quantcast

NH woman faces sexual assault charges

CONCORD, N.H. -

A counselor at a youth detention center in New Hampshire is charged with sexually assaulting a 15 year-old in custody.

Kirstie Bean, 25, of Concord denied the charges. Investigators say she gave alcohol and guns to a 15 year-old and 18 year-old being held at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester where she had worked. 

The sexual assaults allegedly happened between August 2015 and 16.

