Quantcast

Vt. police search for missing man - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. police search for missing man

Posted: Updated:
Quincy O'Gorman Quincy O'Gorman
DERBY, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Island Pond.

They say Quincy O'Gorman, 23, is 5-foot-10-inches tall, about 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, He was last seen Saturday at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding O'Gorman's whereabouts is urged to contact Vermont State Police in Derby. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.