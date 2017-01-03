Quantcast

High-speed pursuit ends in Vermont - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

High-speed pursuit ends in Vermont

Posted: Updated:
Elvin Gonzalez Elvin Gonzalez
WESTMINSTER, Vt. -

A Connecticut man will face a judge in Windham County court Tuesday after a high-speed chase along Interstate 91.

Vermont State Police say Elvin Gonzalez, 39, was involved in a police pursuit in Massachusetts after allegedly assaulting a state trooper.

Troopers in Vermont spotted his vehicle going north on Interstate 91 toward Westminster and tried to stop him.

They used spikes to stop the car near Westminster, where Gonzalez then took off on foot.

Officials used K-9s to track him down and arrest him. He's being held on $50,000 bail.

Gonzalez faces charges of drunk driving, attempting to elude and speeding.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.