High-speed pursuit ends in Vermont

A Connecticut man will face a judge in Windham County court Tuesday after a high-speed chase along Interstate 91.

Vermont State Police say Elvin Gonzalez, 39, was involved in a police pursuit in Massachusetts after allegedly assaulting a state trooper.

Troopers in Vermont spotted his vehicle going north on Interstate 91 toward Westminster and tried to stop him.

They used spikes to stop the car near Westminster, where Gonzalez then took off on foot.

Officials used K-9s to track him down and arrest him. He's being held on $50,000 bail.

Gonzalez faces charges of drunk driving, attempting to elude and speeding.