Shumlin, Republican lawmakers spar over new high court justice

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Gov. Peter Shumlin wants to choose a new high court justice in the final days of his term as governor.

Shumlin wants to fill the seat left by outgoing Justice John Dooley, who is set to retire. But Republican leaders say there is no court vacancy yet, so there is nothing for Shumlin to fill.

A hearing on that is set for Tuesday in the Vermont Supreme Court.

