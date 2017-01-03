Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Georgia

Monday night, a crime scene blocked Lindsey Newton and others from reaching their homes on Georgia Mountain Road.

"All we were told was that we couldn't get through and that people were trying to hike down to the river and back up the mountain to their houses, and we weren't allowed to drive up, and we were kind of stuck," she says.

"Certainly I realize it's an inconvenience, but there is not a lot we can do considering this happened in the roadway there," said Maj. Glenn Hall of the Vermont State Police.

Police say Ethan Gratton, 26, shot two men outside his home. They say he got into a confrontation with Mark Brito, 27, and David Hill, 57, of Fairfax, killing Hill. Brito remained in the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly argument and say the scene was challenging.

"Certainly the lack of any witnesses that come forward but also the weather and the darkness, we have an outside scene that's in a roadway that people need to use," Hall said.

The scene remained active well into the night, and the road closed, but residents like Newton told us they were escorted back to their homes by police at around 1 a.m.

"It's a little surreal and shocking just thinking that this happened not very far from my house," Newton says.

The road was opened to one lane just before 5 a.m.

Gratton will be in court Tuesday afternoon to face murder and attempted murder charges.

