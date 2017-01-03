Driver dies in 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 91

BARTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a driver has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Barton.
Police say 45-year-old Stacy Bissell, of White River Junction, Vermont, was traveling south early Monday when her car traveled through the median and into the northbound lanes. Her car collided with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Richard Farrar, of Newport, Vermont.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage and Bissell died at the scene. Farrar was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
