Nonprofit: Public losing access to several miles of trails

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) - A Brownsville-based nonprofit says the public will soon be barred from accessing several miles of trails in West Windsor.

MFW Associates of Utah owns 105 acres of land near the West Windsor Town Forest.

The Valley News reports MFW manager Dan Purjes notified the select board last month that he's terminating a license agreement that allowed the public to use the land.

Purjes has said he'd reconsider if arrangements were made to "effectively negate" the property taxes paid by MFW. Town officials say they're unwilling to consider such an arrangement.

The town has instructed the nonprofit that helps manage the trails to remove all signs and structures by Jan. 16.

The nonprofit says it's losing about five miles of its 35-mile trail network.

Attempts to reach Purjes were unsuccessful.

