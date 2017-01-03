Cop seeks to raise money for mom killed in snowmobile crash

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A police officer is trying to raise money for the family of a St. Johnsbury woman killed in a snowmobile crash over the weekend.
State police say 31-year-old Amanda Dick died when her snowmobile crashed into a tree on private property in the town on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say Dick wasn't wearing a helmet.
Her daughter was riding with her and has been hospitalized with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
The Caledonian Record reports Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary on Monday created the "Amanda Dick Memorial Fund" at a TD Bank where Dick worked as a branch supervisor.
Cleary says he knew her as a neighbor and spoke to her many times there.
Cleary says Dick's family will receive gifts from the bank account through a cashier's check.
