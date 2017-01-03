Enhanced NH driver's license offered to comply with 'Real ID'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has started offering an enhanced driver's license to comply with the federal "Real ID" law.

The law requires the enhanced licenses to enter federal facilities and board airplanes. New Hampshire was one of a handful of states that didn't give residents an option to get a Real ID-compliant license, which requires a valid birth certificate and Social Security number.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday the Real ID-compliant licenses are available.

Current New Hampshire driver licenses and non-driver ID cards will be accepted for travel at airports and entry into secure federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2020. After then, anyone with a non-compliant card wishing to travel by air or to access a secure federal facility will need to provide additional identification such as a U.S. passport.

