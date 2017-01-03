Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges

About 2,000 students go to school in the Peru Central School District in New York. Half are high schoolers and Superintendent Patrick Brimstein says often the high cost of tuition discourages them from pushing for a college degree.

"It's more than a deterrent," Brimstein said. "I think what it does is it just takes it right off the radar for some students that this is not an option for me."

Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, announced a plan for a new scholarship that would cover all tuition costs for certain students across New York state.

"The Excelsior Scholarship, which says very simply, 'Free tuition to a state, two-year school or a four-year school if you come from any family earning $125,000 or less, the state will provide free tuition,'" Cuomo said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who has long been a supporter of making college education more affordable, was by Cuomo's side. Sanders says he believes other states will follow New York if the program moves forward.

"And that idea is to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for every person in New York State, in Vermont and in America," Sanders said.

If it becomes law, the program would be phased in over the course of three years and would become available to New Yorkers this fall, whose families make less than $100,000 annually. Once in full swing, the Excelsior Scholarship would cost the state around $163 million per year. Students would be required to be enrolled full time in a two- or four-year state school. Cuomo estimates that over 900,000 families with college-aged children would be eligible for the program.

Brimstein says it would help more of his students-- and students across the state-- choose to go to college.

"So by saying how you pay for college is no longer an issue-- get good grades, work hard, want to succeed and you can succeed-- that will make those students personally much richer. It will make our state richer, too, because we're going to have more educated people earning more money over their lifetimes, contributing to a larger tax base," Brimstein said.

WCAX News reached out to SUNY Plattsburgh Tuesday to get their thoughts on Governor Cuomo's plans. President John Ettling released a statement saying that making college accessible and affordable to more students in the North Country is a priority for them, and they look forward to learning more about the scholarship going forward.

New York has the nation's largest public university system with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses.