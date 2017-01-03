Shumlin issues 192 pardons for minor pot crimes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man says he's glad to be able to get a minor marijuana conviction off his legal history, thanks to the pardon issued to him by Gov. Peter Shumlin.

Fifty-seven-year-old Perry Browe, of East Wallingford, says he was convicted of possessing a small amount of marijuana four or five years ago and he doesn't have any other violations on his record. He says he applied for a pardon to clear his record.

Browe was one of 192 people pardoned Tuesday for minor violations committed before the state decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

In a statement, Shumlin said a minor marijuana possession charge should not hold people back from getting a job or going about their lives.

About 450 people applied for the pardons.

Shumlin leaves office Thursday.

