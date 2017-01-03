NH stabbing, arson suspect makes threats in court

A courtroom outburst Tuesday from the man accused of stabbing two people and burning down a church in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Anthony Boisvert, 27, is in the Grafton County jail accused of three counts of arson and two counts of 1st-degree assault. At his video bail hearing from jail Tuesday, Boisvert lashed out at the court.

"I would have slit her throat. Boom!" Boisvert said. "She would have been dead."

Boisvert flew into a rage, interrupting court proceedings in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He threatened to harm members of his own family.

Boisvert is accused of torching a church in Lebanon. He then allegedly stabbed two people in retaliation for information they gave to police. Police took Boisvert into custody shortly after that incident.

Tuesday, bail was set at $500,000 cash.

"I think he is a flight risk and a danger to the community and those are really the standards for having a cash bail," prosecutor Ben LeDuc said. "He has a significant history and the charges are very dangerous, so I think that enhances that danger and concern."

The criminal history includes theft, burglary and drug possession. There are also pending charges in Windsor County Court of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Boisvert told police he broke into the First Baptist Church, committed a lewd act in the nursery, and then set the entire structure ablaze. He's also accused of setting a fire in a nearby building's basement. Detectives say Boisvert told them he knew children lived in the building.

When Judge Henrietta Luneau asked if Boisvert had anything to say about his bail-- there was another outburst.

Judge Henrietta Luneau: Is there anything that you want to say about bail?

Anthony Boisvert: Yeah, I think you should give me about $500 bail so I can go out and stab my cousin to death. Maybe kill my aunt and my uncle. Maybe I can cut them up and eat them on a frying pan.

Boisvert's twin sister, Andrea Gilbert, also faced the judge Tuesday. Prosecutors say she tried to cover up evidence.

"We were doing an investigation into the contents of her phone and a remote message was sent to that phone and deleted the information," LeDuc said.

The two stabbing victims are expected to recover, but police say charges against Boisvert could be upgraded.

"It is certainly possible charges could be upgraded. There could also be additional charges. That is something the state will make a determination on once we have gathered all the evidence," LeDuc said.

WCAX News asked the prosecutor if competency will be a factor in this case. He declined to comment, saying that will be a question for Boisvert's lawyer once one is appointed for him.

