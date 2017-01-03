2 men charged with assault after brawl

St. Albans police had to split up a brawl Monday night over marijuana and cigarettes.

They say some people were playing a game when Hezzy James, 24, of St. Albans, got angry that others hadn't brought drugs for him and he started punching another man in the face.

That man was taken to the hospital.

During the fight, another man was hit with a chair leg by Ronald Waiters, 31, of New York.

James and Waiters now face aggravated assault charges.