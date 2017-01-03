Dive teams search for missing Vt. man

It's a race against the clock and Mother Nature in Island Pond. Vermont State Police needed chain saws to get their divers into parts of Lightning Brook. They're looking for any sign of Quincy O'Gorman, 23. No one has seen or heard from him since 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

"His gram is worried sick, his aunt and all of his family, all of his friends, it's hard," said Eli Sheltra, O'Gorman's friend.

With heavy hearts, loved ones watched the scuba team at work, hoping they came up empty.

"He's on foot. No cellphone. No jacket. Probably highly intoxicated, unfortunately, and it's been cold," said Sheltra.

Friends say O'Gorman was drinking at K T Rays on New Year's Eve. The bar is only a few hundred yards from where police ended up stopping his vehicle on Alder Street. Friends say he then took off on foot. Police were able to trace his footsteps to the water's edge, and that's where friends say he vanished.

"Really have no idea as far as where he might be. There's no indication he's with family or friends," said Lt. Walter Smith, Vermont State Police.

Police briefly detained the three other people in O'Gorman's car while they searched for him. No criminal charges were filed.

Tuesday, authorities returned to the scene after O'Gorman's family filed a missing person's report.

"Any little bit of hope that he got out, maybe he's just hiding out somewhere, laying low, but we just want to make sure he's safe and we just want to bring him home because a lot of people are worried about him and love him," said Jake Buckles, O'Gorman's friend.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, there was still no sign of the man friends describe as a kind, free spirit who would help anyone in need.

"It can only mean that he's still out there somewhere," said Sheltra.

State Police pulled its divers from the water. Investigators say they're looking into a few social media leads and will search the banks with canines Wednesday.

