Dive teams search for missing Vt. man

Strong storms have once again left their mark on the region.
Strong storms have once again left their mark on the region.
A 15-year-old black lab was rescued during a house fire in Williston Saturday.
A 15-year-old black lab was rescued during a house fire in Williston Saturday.
240 years ago the only Revolutionary War battle in Vermont took place in Hubbardton.
240 years ago the only Revolutionary War battle in Vermont took place in Hubbardton.
More than 4-thousand riders took part in this year's bike ride.
More than 4-thousand riders took part in this year's bike ride.
More than 200 people turned out in Burlington Saturday to test their stomachs and their speed in a race that combines ice cream and running.
More than 200 people turned out in Burlington Saturday to test their stomachs and their speed in a race that combines ice cream and running.
One person is dead following a crash on Route 7.
UPDATE: Police have released the name of the victim.
About 1500 contestants ran, walked, climbed, and crawled.
About 1500 contestants ran, walked, climbed, and crawled.
Stowe's Adventure Center features three thrilling attractions: zip-lining, rock climbing and an obstacle course.
Stowe's Adventure Center features three thrilling attractions: zip-lining, rock climbing and an obstacle course.