Vermont crews prepare for potential icy conditions

The operative word for this storm is messy mix and there are many variables on what kind of weather is on the way.

The storm is expected to spread from south to north, bringing with it the potential for freezing rain, sleet and some snow as temperatures cool overnight. The areas that may see the worst of it are from the Green Mountains east and up into the Northeast Kingdom. Vermont Transportation Agency plows are standing by depending on how the conditions develop.

"Starting off as snow in some places and then transitioning to sleet and freezing rain, so we kind of get the unholy trinity. And the way we approach a storm like that could appear counter-intuitive in places because sometimes we'll leave a little bit of snow on the ground because as it switches over from snow to freezing rain, a little slush on the ground can actually help with traction," said Erik Filkorn from VTrans.

From tow truck drivers like Kyle Chaplin, who is expecting to spend much of the night pulling cars out of ditches, there's this message: "When you see our lights, you see our trucks, see us pulling cars out of ditches, try to move over to another lane, give us as much room as you can."

At this point, Green Mountain Power officials say they are not expecting this storm to cause trouble with power lines, but they say they have extra crews standing by just in case.

"Right now, it's being forecast to be about one-third of an inch ice buildup. If that gets to about a half an inch, that's where you're going to see a lot of problems with the lines," said Kristin Carlson from GMP.

Some schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday, but the worst of it is expected overnight and possibly into the morning commute.

If your power does go out here's a few safety tips to remember: