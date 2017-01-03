Quantcast

5 arrested in Claremont 'targeted patrol'

CLAREMONT, N.H. -

Police in Claremont arrested five people Friday evening after a "targeted patrol."

The patrol focused on the Sullivan Street area after neighbors and landlords complained of suspicious activities and suspected drug dealing.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested five people Friday suspected of various crimes.

Claremont Police Chief said these types of targeted efforts help make neighborhoods safer.

Arrests:

  • Neville Walker, 26, Lempster - Theft and shoplifting
  • Justin Ouellette, 36, Claremont - Possession of crack
  • Chris Anderson, 45, Sunapee - Driving with suspended license
  • Megan Horsfield, 27, Claremont - Sale of crack, possession with intent to distribute, endangering the welfare of a child
  • Nathaniel Plaisted, 31, Newport - Falsifying physical evidence, possession of crack, endangering the welfare of a child
