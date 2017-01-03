Vermont Supreme Court to decide who will replace Justice Dooley

A fight over picks for the Vermont Supreme Court landed before the Vermont Supreme Court Tuesday. As WCAX News first reported in September, Justice John Dooley's decades-long stay on the bench will come at the end of March.

The term of Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, runs out Thursday, and the question is, does he have the power to pick Dooley's eventual replacement on Wednesday?

In his three decades on the bench, Dooley never saw a case like this one and he's at the center of it. Republican House and Senate minority leaders Don Turner and Joe Benning challenged Shumlin's power to pick Dooley's replacement.

"As everyone in the room can see, there's no vacancy on the court, and there's no vacancy in two days when Governor Shumlin is no longer Vermont's governor," said Janssen Willholt, a lawyer for Republican lawmakers.

Dooley did not file for retention in September, officially ending his storied career on the bench April 1. But Shumlin will leave office before then and lawyers for the Republican lawmakers contend that leaves the choice to incoming governor, fellow Republican Phil Scott.

"That is the crux of the case here," said Deb Bucknam, a lawyer for Republican lawmakers.

Lawyers for the current governor read the law differently. Deputy Attorney General Ben Battles says the pick can be made because the justice won't start until he or she is sworn-in.

"The constitutional process has been triggered and there's no going back... so the board has done its job, the governor can do his job, the Senate can do its job," said Battles.

Gov.-elect Scott has voiced dissatisfaction with Gov. Shumlin's decision to pick Justice Dooley's replacement, but publicly said he would not challenge it.

Now, Dooley and the rest of the court decide who picks their next colleague.

Outgoing Justice Dooley will weigh in on the question, but Justice Beth Robinson, a former general counsel for Shumlin recused herself.