Saying goodbye to a special Super Senior

We are saying goodbye to a Super Senior who kept square dancers moving for decades.

Al Monty's family tells us he passed away Monday. Life Magazine named Al Monty the King of the Callers back in 1976. He started in 1948 when he was just 14, and Monty kept on calling.

When our Joe Carroll caught up with the Barre resident last year, it was in Bradford. He told Joe that he kept track of how many people have danced to his calling, and by 1992 or so it was at least 1 million people.

It's a successful career on the dance floor that has now comes to a close.

