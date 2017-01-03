Quantcast

Fan Photo of the Day: Melody, Tracy and Hannah Carpenter - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fan Photo of the Day: Melody, Tracy and Hannah Carpenter

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Our Fan Photo of the Day comes Melody, Tracy and Hannah Carpenter. We met these cousins at First Night Burlington. Happy New Year and thanks for watching!

Click here if you have a fan photo to share with us.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.