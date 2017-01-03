Quantcast

Burlington church turns 200 years old - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington church turns 200 years old

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The church atop Church Street turns 200 years old this year.

The First Congregational Society of Burlington was constructed in 1817 as a place of worship and a community meeting house. It was originally created in the federal style but over time evolved into a Greek Revival-style building. Congregants who have studied the church's history, says it's the most-photographed landmark in the Queen City. Reverend Mara Dowdall says the church is vital for the city's future.

"I think that the faith community in the world we are living in is needed now more than ever. I think we are really seeing how we are called to live, love, welcome our neighbors, these sort of deep and timeless spiritual values and I think that those values which we hold here in our congregation of love and service and openness and respect, I think those are the very values our world is calling for now," said Dowdall.

A rededication service will take place this Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.