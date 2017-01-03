Burlington church turns 200 years old

The church atop Church Street turns 200 years old this year.

The First Congregational Society of Burlington was constructed in 1817 as a place of worship and a community meeting house. It was originally created in the federal style but over time evolved into a Greek Revival-style building. Congregants who have studied the church's history, says it's the most-photographed landmark in the Queen City. Reverend Mara Dowdall says the church is vital for the city's future.

"I think that the faith community in the world we are living in is needed now more than ever. I think we are really seeing how we are called to live, love, welcome our neighbors, these sort of deep and timeless spiritual values and I think that those values which we hold here in our congregation of love and service and openness and respect, I think those are the very values our world is calling for now," said Dowdall.

A rededication service will take place this Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m.