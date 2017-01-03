Quantcast

Police: Townshend woman faces aggravated assault charges - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Townshend woman faces aggravated assault charges

Posted: Updated:
Elizabeth Dery Elizabeth Dery
TOWNSHEND, Vt. -

A Townshend woman is accused of beating up her neighbor.

Police say Elizabeth Dery, 60, got into the fight on New Year's Day.

She faces aggravated assault charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.