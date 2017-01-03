Quantcast

Police: Traffic stop turns up crack cocaine, driver wanted

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

Police say a routine traffic stop turned up crack cocaine and now they're looking for the driver.

Investigators pulled over Shane Bergeron last week and noticed he had marijuana in the car.

After getting a search warrant they found 9 grams of crack cocaine and Bergeron took off.

If you know where he is, contact St. Albans Police.

