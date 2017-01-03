Quantcast

St. Albans man charged with 6th DUI

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

He lost his license for life, but police say that didn't stop a St. Albans man from getting back behind the wheel drunk.

Police say Randall Turner, 51, showed up drunk at a liquor store Saturday trying to buy booze. When he was turned away, he was spotted driving off.

Cops later caught up to him. He now faces his sixth DUI charge, plus charges of driving with a suspended license, attempted assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

