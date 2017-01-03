Quantcast

Leahy sworn in for eighth term

WASHINGTON -

It was a big day for Sen. Patrick Leahy in Washington.

Vermont's senior senator was sworn in for his eighth term. The Democrat is the most senior member of the Senate and was surrounded by his family as Vice President Joe Biden did the honors.

