Shooting suspect charged after deadly fight

"There were two gentlemen lying in the road, blood all over," Franklin County State's Attorney Jim Hughes said.

Prosecutors say Ethan Gratton, 26, shot two men after a physical fight Monday afternoon. One of the victims is dead; the other is critically injured.

"I just lost a cousin and a very, very good friend for no reason. For stupidness," Bryce McNall said.

Prosecutors say it all started when the two victims tried to turn their big rig truck around in Gratton's driveway. A fight ensued. Gratton allegedly then went to a nearby truck to get a gun and started to shoot.

His defense claims Gratton had the gun on him and only fired after the two men attacked him.

"One of the two individuals punched him in the eye, broke his nose with a second punch, and knocked out his front tooth with a third," public defender Steve Dunham said.

In a 911 call following the shooting, prosecutors say Gratton admitted to the shooting and then threatened to turn the gun on himself.

"Ending that by saying, 'I don't care, I'll shoot myself.'" Hughes said.

The state says they are unaware of any past mental health problems and neighbors describe him as a good guy.

"Very friendly, will help you," neighbor Carmen Lowell said.

The truck and trailer with a skidder remained at the Georgia Mountain Road scene Tuesday morning, as investigators returned to the scene.

Prosecutors say victim David Hill, 57, had five gunshot wounds to the head, shoulder and back, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man shot, Mark Brito, 27, was shot in the face and later taken to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon.

"Just want people to know that he was a great kid," dad Steve Brito said.

"Right now, we're at a little bit of a disadvantage because the only person who can tell what happened in the fight is Mr. Gratton, the defendant," Hughes said.

Gratton was held without bail and will be back in court for a bail hearing next week.

Gratton could face two life sentence charges if convicted.

Officials say it's unclear if the men knew each other prior to the shooting.

On claiming self-defense in the shooting, prosecutors say Gratton had the advantage of holding a gun and could have walked away instead of pulling the trigger.

