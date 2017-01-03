Get it Together: Business resolutions

How do you get your business on track in 2017? Life and business coach Kimberly DuBrul of Your Year of Transformation is back to help us Get It Together, this time with a focus on small businesses.
She encourages small business owners to look back at what worked well last year and see if it can be expanded for even more results. Watch the video for her tips.
Would you like some specific tips from Kim DuBrul on how to "Get It Together" this year? She'll answer your questions in February. You can post them on the WCAX Facebook page or email them to us.
