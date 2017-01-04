Vermont doctor admits to prescription fraud, drug possession

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont doctor accused of diverting or falsely prescribing more than 1,200 oxycodone pills for her own use has pleaded guilty.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports 49-year-old Melanie Canon, of Weston, pleaded guilty in a plea deal on Tuesday to prescription fraud and narcotics possession.

Canon admits she acquired or tried to obtain narcotics through misrepresentation in November 2015 and January 2016.

Her attorney says Canon used a prescription pad from a clinic where Canon previously worked to get oxycodone pills. Oxycodone is a strong opioid pain reliever.

Canon will serve four years of probation. She doesn't currently have a license to practice medicine in the state.

Canon says she used poor judgment and is no longer using drugs. She says she plans to reapply for her medical license in New York.

