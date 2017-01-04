Officials: No foul play in death of man found under bridge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police say they don't suspect criminality was involved in the "untimely death" of a Winooski man found underneath a railroad bridge in Burlington.

Police say 22-year-old Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme was found on Sunday morning at the base of the Blue Bridge between Burlington and Winooski.

The Burlington Free Press reports the medical examiner's office concluded that Cusson-Ducharme's injuries indicate he fell from a bridge.

Police say they received a missing person report about him a little after 6 p.m. Saturday. Police learned during an initial investigation that Cusson-Ducharme was reportedly intoxicated and became separated from his friends.

Police say the exact cause and manner of his death are pending toxicology results.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

Burlington police identify body found under railroad bridge