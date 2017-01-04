Gov. Peter Shumlin gives farewell speech

Shortly before the unveiling of Gov. Peter Shumlin's official portrait, the state's outgoing chief executive painted a bleak picture of the government he inherited. He spoke of Vermonters desperate for housing and health care, crumbling roads and outdated communications infrastructure, a budget in the red and a population struggling to pay the bills.

"Six years later, this state is a vastly different place thanks to our work together," Shumlin said.

The governor called on the Legislature to continue work fighting opiate addiction, cleaning Lake Champlain and mending the state's ailing online health insurance marketplace.

"Stick with it, it will work," Shumlin said.

The governor praised the state for its willingness to go first, like it did on marriage equality while he was in the Senate, and on GMO labelling. The end-of-life choices bill directly impacted his family.

"I never thought that my own dad who was suffering from miserable terminal cancer would be able to die with dignity in his own state," Shumlin said. "So thank you from my family."

The former state senator and representative said by Thursday afternoon, he won't be governor, but he will remain a Vermonter who continues to demand that his state stand firm for the values that make the state great

"That's why I'm leaving this chamber today with the same enthusiasm, hope and optimism as I had 30 years ago when I first arrived," he said. "Farewell and thank you."

How lawmakers reacted to the speech largely depends upon which side of the aisle they stand.

"You lose sight of how much progress we've made. You get into a campaign mode and everything is down. I think it was a good address," said Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington County.

"My opinion on his legacy has been a lot of big, big dreams, a lot of failed experiments that have cost Vermonters millions of dollars and we'll be paying for it for the next decade," said Rep. Don Turner, R-Milton.

Shumlin did not mention President-elect Donald Trump directly, but at one point he talked about the necessity of Vermont continuing to lead and how the state always shows its best when the country is at its worst. Shumlin said the nation needs Vermont's example more than ever right now, hardly a subtle jab at the incoming president.

Phil Scott will be inaugurated Thursday. The ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m.

The full text of Gov. Peter Shumlin's speech:

Related Story:

Analysis of Shumlin's farewell speech