Shumlin appoints new Addison County prosecutor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Outgoing Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin is going to be swearing in the new Addison County prosecutor.

Shumlin announced Tuesday that he had appointed Dennis Wygmans to the post. Wygmans has served as a deputy state's attorney in both Chittenden and Addison counties.

Shumlin will swear Wygmans in at the Statehouse on Wednesday shortly before giving his farewell address to the Legislature.

Wygmans is succeeding former Addison County State's Attorney David Fenster who left the position last month when he was appointed by Shumlin to be a Vermont Superior Court judge.

In addition to working as a prosecutor, Wygmans had his own private law practice in Brattleboro and Winooski.

Wygmans says he's excited and honored to become the Addison County state's attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.