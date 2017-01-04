Defense asks jury to spare life of carjacking killer of 2

BOSTON (AP) - A lawyer for a man convicted in the 2001 carjack killings of two Massachusetts men has asked jurors to spare his client's life, saying he took responsibility by confessing and pleading guilty.

During closing arguments Wednesday in the federal death penalty trial of Gary Lee Sampson, attorney Michael Burt said Sampson is not offering excuses. Burt said Sampson is asking only to live a "very narrow and restricted life" in prison with no possibility of release.

Sampson's lawyers are asking the jury to consider 115 mitigating factors they say support a life sentence rather than the death penalty, including brain damage they say he suffered from a troubled childhood.

A prosecutor asked the jury to give death penalty to Sampson because of the "cruel" nature of the killings.

Sampson was captured in Vermont at the end of his killing spree.

