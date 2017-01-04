NH lawmakers return to Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are returning to formally begin the new legislative session.

The House and Senate, which boast 424 members, are convening on Wednesday. During a joint session, Secretary of State Bill Gardner will provide a report on vote totals for the executive branch races.

On Thursday, Republican Chris Sununu is inaugurated as New Hampshire's next governor. Sununu will be sworn in at noon and deliver his inauguration address. He'll then hold a public reception in the Executive Council chambers and preside over his first council meeting at governor.

Then it will be straight to work for the next six months. Sununu must present a budget in February, which lawmakers will vote on and pass by June.

