GOP Senate president is New Hampshire's 2-day governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has a new governor - for two days.
Republican Senate President Chuck Morse is in charge between former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan's swearing in as a U.S. senator and Gov.-elect Chris Sununu's inauguration. He took over at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will hold the job until Sununu is sworn in Thursday afternoon.
He has no big plans for the new job, but he's being treated like a regular governor. Morse was introduced as governor at Wednesday's House session and even has a security detail picking him up each morning.
While rare, the situation isn't unprecedented. Former Senate President Ralph Hough served as governor for a week in 1993 when Judd Gregg left the post to become a U.S. senator. New Jersey once had five governors in eight days.
