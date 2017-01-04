Vt. Statehouse ice skating rink delayed

Another delay for the planned ice skating rink at the Vermont Statehouse.

It was supposed to open Wednesday, but it is on hold because Mother Nature isn't cooperating.

The city says it hopes to have public skating on the 40-by-80-foot rink starting this weekend.

