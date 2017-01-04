Search finds no trace of missing Vermont man

Another search Wednesday, but still no sign of a missing man in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont State Police say Quincy O'Gorman, 23, was reported missing after New Year's Eve.

He was last seen around 11 p.m. that night after police tried to stop his car. O'Gorman and three other occupants took off on foot. Police caught up to everyone except O'Gorman, who they tracked to Lightning Brook in Island Pond.

Divers cut through the ice on the brook Tuesday for the search. Dive teams were in the water again Wednesday and crews searched the area with police dogs, but there is still no sign of O'Gorman.

Police say no new ground searches are planned at this time.

Investigators ask that residents in and around Island Pond Village check their outbuildings, old vehicles and abandoned properties.

Anyone with information on O'Gorman's whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

Related Stories:

Dive teams search for missing Vt. man

Vt. police search for missing man