Connor Homes lays off workforce

One of Middlebury's largest employers has laid off all its employees.

The 63 employees of Connor Homes got the bad news Friday just before the new year.

President and founder Michael Connor blamed it on New York investors who bought most of the company in 2012 and made decisions he said he didn't agree with. Connor told WCAX News the investors planned to grow Connor Homes into a $100 million business but got tired of putting money into it.

Connor is currently negotiating with the bank and investors to try to buy the business back.

