Charlotte-Essex ferry to close for repairs

CHARLOTTE, Vt. -

The ferry crossing from Charlotte to Essex, New York, will be closed for nearly two weeks starting Monday.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company says the Essex ramp needs maintenance repair work.

The ferry will stop from Jan. 9 to Jan. 21, depending on the weather.

If it's too icy to do the work, it will be postponed until spring and the ferry will continue on, weather permitting.

