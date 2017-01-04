Quantcast

Strong year for Vermont deer hunters

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont deer hunters had a successful year.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says 16,160 deer were taken last year.

That is the second-highest season since 2002. Wildlife officials say that's in part because of last year's mild winter, which allowed more deer to survive, and an increase in permits.

The full report on the season will be out next month.

