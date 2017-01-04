Cambridge syrup producer growing

Their syrup was named one of Oprah's favorite things and now Runamok Maple is growing.

The Cambridge-based business acquired the maple candy operations of Bascom Farms, which is based in Brattleboro.

Bascom is the largest independent supplier of pure maple syrup, maple sugar and maple candy in the country.

Runamok Maple also told us the national attention after Oprah's mention caused their business to skyrocket.