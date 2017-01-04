Cuomo: NY would lose big if Affordable Care Act repealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than 2.7 million New Yorkers could lose insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
The Democrat released that figure on Wednesday. His office says counties around the state would lose $600 million in federal funding and the state budget would take a $3.7 billion hit if Republicans in Congress and President-elect Donald Trump dismantle the law.
Cuomo says the cost of repealing the law is "simply too high to justify."
He says that under President Barack Obama's landmark law the state's health exchange has cut the percentage of uninsured New Yorkers from 10 percent to 5 percent.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.