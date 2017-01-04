Cuomo: NY would lose big if Affordable Care Act repealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than 2.7 million New Yorkers could lose insurance coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

The Democrat released that figure on Wednesday. His office says counties around the state would lose $600 million in federal funding and the state budget would take a $3.7 billion hit if Republicans in Congress and President-elect Donald Trump dismantle the law.

Cuomo says the cost of repealing the law is "simply too high to justify."

He says that under President Barack Obama's landmark law the state's health exchange has cut the percentage of uninsured New Yorkers from 10 percent to 5 percent.

