Special NH legislative committee to propose DCYF reforms

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Legislature will be appointing a special committee to propose reforms to New Hampshire's much-scrutinized child services agency.
House Speaker Shawn Jasper says members will be appointed within the next week. The committee will be tasked with proposing legislation based on the results of an outside review of the Division for Children, Youth and Families. The review found the agency too often fails to protect endangered children and lacks enough staff members to handle the workload.
The special committee will include House and Senate members.
It won't be the only committee tackling child services issues. The House voted to keep a standing committee on Children and Family Law, despite Republican leadership's wish to eliminate it. A Commission to Review Child Abuse Fatalities also exists.
