Vermont town to consider request to become sanctuary city

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials in East Montpelier have agreed to consider a request for the Vermont town to become a sanctuary city.

The Times Argus reports that members of the East Montpelier Select Board on Monday discussed the proposal for the town to adopt policies that would protect immigrants living in the country unlawfully.

Sanctuary cities refer to municipalities that don't use their resources to enforce federal immigration law or that prohibit law enforcement from asking people about their immigration status.

East Montpelier joins other Vermont communities that have proposed or have adopted resolutions to become sanctuary cities.

Board member Carl Etnier says the designation would be largely symbolic in the town since it doesn't have a police force. But the town does fall under the jurisdiction of the Vermont State Police.

