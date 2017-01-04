NH mom shares story after 'miracle' birth

She's being called a miracle mom after a historic birth at a New Hampshire hospital. And now she's using her story of heart failure to help other women notice the warning signs.

Before baby Ezra was born, Jillian Weaver was having a normal pregnancy until she suddenly passed out at work.

"The next thing I knew I was waking up on the concrete floor," said Jillian.

The 30-year-old mom went in for tests and was told fainting during pregnancy was normal. But after it happened again she asked to see a cardiologist. The diagnosis: perinatal cardiomyopathy, a weak and enlarged heart.

"The normal person's ejection fracture rate is about 60 percent and mine's 20 percent and that measures basically how much blood your heart pumps out in a single beat. So, my heart was significantly less effective than the average person's," said Jillian.

Jillian says she was very active, hiking 30 miles a week before the birth of her first daughter, Zoe, and working up to 70 hours a week. She had none of the precursors for heart disease.

"It was just a complete shock to hear that my heart was failing," said Jillian.

Jillian was rushed to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and then transferred to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Doctors knew they had to deliver the baby, but the stress could kill Jillian.

"One of the news from one of the nurses was, 'We don't know if your wife is going to live necessarily after the birth,'" said Micah Weaver, Jillian's husband.

Micah says he still gets PTSD thinking about those days, waiting in the cardiothoracic intensive care unit at the hospital not knowing what would happen next.

"It's a place where there's a lot of death. And here we are, waiting for a baby," said Micah.

On Oct. 15, Ezra surprised everyone coming so quickly that they didn't have time to move Jillian out of the cardio unit. Ezra became the first baby to ever be born there.

"I looked up and there was a sea of almost 40 people outside the CTU of people who had gathered," said Micah. "Everyone erupted into cheers."

Ezra was swept off to the NICU, while Micah waited with Jillian. She says the hardest part wasn't knowing her life was hanging by a thread, it was not seeing her baby.

"To have her taken away from me and I couldn't see her for eight hours was really difficult," said Jillian.

Three months later, the family is back at home in Littleton, New Hampshire, but life is different. Jillian can't go back to work and now wears a defibrillator 24/7. It will send out an alarm before shocking her heart back into the correct rhythm.

"See kind of the panel's right here, I have three electrodes lining my waist that can detect my heartbeat. So, if anything irregular were to happen, it would go off," said Jillian.

The life vest technology is only 8 years old, and no one knows what would happen if Jillian was holding one of them and it went off. It hasn't yet, but she has to have supervision when she's with them.

"Not being allowed to be alone with your children, it's kind of a weird feeling," said Jillian.

She will wear it for at least another six months while doctors try to figure out if she will ever recover. She might need a defibrillator implant or even a heart transplant. Jillian says she plans to use her story to show that heart disease is a real threat for women. Sometimes she wishes it had been caught sooner before it nearly killed her, but if they had she might not have her two girls.

"If I had caught it earlier, I might have decided it wasn't worth the risk to have children," said Jillian.

She hopes that with doctors' help, she'll live to see all the milestones in their lives.

Jillian says her story is being written up for the New England Medical Journal and Zoll, the maker of the life vest. She was also asked to speak at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Fundraiser to call attention to female heart failure.

If you want to help the family there's a GoFundMe set up: https://www.gofundme.com/jillian-weaver-medical-fund-2vc38kf8