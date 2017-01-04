Vermont housing nonprofit proposes $6.6M development in town

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont housing corporation is proposing a $6.6 million housing project in the Bennington County town of Shaftsbury.

The Bennington Banner reports that nonprofit Shires Housing wants to build 22 new units on the empty site. Director Stephanie Lane says the rents would be affordable for people making between approximately $13 to $18 per hour. The units would be mostly one and two bedrooms and would be spread across four buildings.

The chairman of the town's planning commission says the increased demand on the town's municipal water supply could be a potential issue, as well as complications involved in hooking into the pre-existing sewer system that only goes up to the North Bennington town line.

The Select Board held off on endorsing the project until more information becomes available.

