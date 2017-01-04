Vt. high court blocks Shumlin's attempt to appoint justice

Gov. Peter Shumlin will leave office with one last stinging defeat. The Vermont Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the governor's bid to name the next high court justice.

In a unanimous vote, the court ruled that incoming Gov. Phil Scott will nominate the next Supreme Court justice.

The 5-0 decision comes after longtime Justice John Dooley announced he would not seek reappointment to his term, which is up in March.

The court on Tuesday held a hearing and heard arguments from both sides on when the replacement process begins.

Shumlin's lawyers argued it actually started last September when Dooley announced he would not seek another term. The current governor's team said he is able to make the pick even before the vacancy happens. Shumlin wanted to make that nomination before he leaves office Thursday. He tells us he already knew who he wanted to pick.

But Republicans argued it should be Gov.-elect Phil Scott who picks the nominee and the replacement process can't start until Dooley's seat is officially vacant, which is still over two months away.

The court agreed, saying the Vermont Constitution does not authorize Shumlin to make the appointment ahead of Dooley's departure.

"Both the Attorney general, my team, disagree with their reading of the law. But ultimately, the court decides," said Shumlin, D-Vermont.

"I'm glad that the decision was reached so that we don't have to go through this wondering in the future. And so that it won't clog up the courts if the governor had appointed and someone had challenged it after a decision a year down the road," said Sen. Peg Flory, R-Rutland County.

Gov.-elect Phil Scott mostly stuck to the sidelines on this; he publicly said he would not challenge the governor's decision, however, he did say he did not like it.

Also important to note here, Justice Dooley, whose seat is at the center of this debate, was one of the justices who voted in the decision.

However, Justice Beth Robinson recused herself, citing a conflict of interest as a former general counsel for Shumlin.

In their ruling, the Supreme Court said the parties involved and the potential justice nominees had no influence on their decision.

Flory said she already has a draft ready to change the judicial nominating board statute to better clarify the process.

