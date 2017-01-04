New leaders sworn in at Vt. Statehouse

Not only will there be a new governor Thursday, but leadership at the Vermont Statehouse is also transitioning in both chambers.

Mitzi Johnson, a South Hero Democrat, takes the reins as speaker of the House. She says she is focused on pushing committees to better evaluate their programs and spending.

There is also new leadership in the Senate. Senator Tim Ashe, D/P Chittenden County, was sworn in Wednesday and becomes the president pro tem.

Ashe says his goal will be to better guide state leaders in addressing the economic divide and serving those in poverty.

"I've tried to build committees that will be functional and balanced and have a good amount of experience," said Johnson.

"I believe we must, in every policy area, endeavor to create just one Vermont. A place where the dumb luck of who you've been born to doesn't on the one hand confer a near guarantee of a great long life, but on the other, condemn some kids to a life of struggle, poor health and poverty," said Ashe.

The House voted 100 to 50 to elect Johnson as speaker of the House.

The Senate unanimously elected Ashe as Senate president pro tempore.