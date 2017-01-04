Former Vt. cop sentenced in deadly DUI crash

A former police officer who killed a man in a drunk driving crash is going to jail.

Leanne Werner was sentenced to 2-12 years in prison.

Prosecutors say she was over the legal limit when she crashed into an oncoming car in St. Albans in 2015, killing Omer Martin, 74.

Werner was an off-duty Burlington police officer at the time.

